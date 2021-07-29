Abiomed (ABMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Abiomed to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Abiomed to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABMD opened at $323.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.99. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.25.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

