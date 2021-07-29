Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.33. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 59,395 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84.
Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The energy company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 567.57% and a negative return on equity of 148.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter.
About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin.
