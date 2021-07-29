Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.33. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 59,395 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The energy company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 567.57% and a negative return on equity of 148.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin.

