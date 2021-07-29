Abyss (ABYSS) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.48 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 29th. Abyss has a total market cap of $6.48 million and $268,055.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

