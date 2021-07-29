Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.11.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
ASO stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40.
In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock valued at $800,080,670. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
