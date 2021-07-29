Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

ASO stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock valued at $800,080,670. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

