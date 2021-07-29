Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

