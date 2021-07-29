Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. On average, analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $430.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.96. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 29,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $272,108.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,245.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451 in the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.