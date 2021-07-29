ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $8.75. ACCO Brands shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 2,968 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACCO. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $854.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

