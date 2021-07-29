AceD Trading Up 54.2% This Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $69,961.49 and $361.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000865 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.