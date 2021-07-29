Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.77 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, Achain has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Achain has a market cap of $7.77 million and $1.05 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

