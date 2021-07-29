Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

