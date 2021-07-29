AdaptHealth (AHCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AdaptHealth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

