AdEx Network Trading 18% Higher This Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $55.96 million and approximately $21.92 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AdEx Network

ADX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 133,302,417 coins and its circulating supply is 124,859,941 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

