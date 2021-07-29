Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,368.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,368 ($44.00) and last traded at GBX 3,352 ($43.79), with a volume of 255963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,356 ($43.85).

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,567 ($33.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,918.78. The company has a market capitalization of £9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

