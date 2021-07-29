Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 96,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $123,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,950,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,625,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $363,089,000 after buying an additional 192,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.81.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.59. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

