Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Argus

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Argus from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,312,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

