Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $120.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $100.56 and last traded at $100.51, with a volume of 930783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.93.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.44.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

