Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $14.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $821.88. 5,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,566. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $799.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.