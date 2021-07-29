Advisor Partners LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.58. 22,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.