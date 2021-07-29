AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.79. 15,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 25,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QPX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $320,000.

