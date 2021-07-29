Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,832 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $413.52. 12,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,199. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $282.74 and a 12 month high of $415.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.