Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 4,882 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,580,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,583,000 after buying an additional 459,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.39. 50,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,735. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

