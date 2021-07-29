Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.72. 16,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,028. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.31.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

