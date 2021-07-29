Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,671 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 248,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,239. The company has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.12. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

