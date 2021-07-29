Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 324,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

