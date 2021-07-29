Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.59. 69,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,756. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $191.64 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $182.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.68.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

