Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 13,683 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.48. 277,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,478,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

