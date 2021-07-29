Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 5,988 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.28. 160,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.13. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.93. The stock has a market cap of $208.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

