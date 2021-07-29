Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,933 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after purchasing an additional 847,290 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after acquiring an additional 783,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $35,358,000.

VGSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,486. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

