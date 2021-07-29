Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,780 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TripAdvisor worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TripAdvisor by 341.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 86,012 shares during the period. 6elm Capital LP acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $22,126,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TripAdvisor by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRIP. Barclays lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

