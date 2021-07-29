Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,299 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.