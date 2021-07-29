Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.25. The stock had a trading volume of 439,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,126. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

