Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $19,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,528,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

