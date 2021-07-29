Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP remained flat at $$156.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 67,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,335. The firm has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

