Advisory Services Network LLC Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,296 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $405.81. The stock had a trading volume of 139,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,516. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $293.67 and a 12-month high of $405.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

