Advisory Services Network LLC Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,007 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,457,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,943,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.05. 3,055,745 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75.

