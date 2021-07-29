Advisory Services Network LLC Has $13.43 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 359.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,160 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.17. 147,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,962. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

