Advisory Services Network LLC Has $50.17 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.9% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $50,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $367.49. 706,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,136,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $256.55 and a 52-week high of $368.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

