Advisory Services Network LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,479. The firm has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.04.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

