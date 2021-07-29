Advisory Services Network LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,278 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

ABT traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $120.90. 96,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700,094. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $214.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

