Advisory Services Network LLC Has $8.13 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $373.46. 9,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,998. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

