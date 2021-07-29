Advisory Services Network LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,601 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.06. 297,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,898,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

