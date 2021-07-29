Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 64,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $176,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 45,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.4% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.11.

PayPal stock traded down $14.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.41. 676,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.