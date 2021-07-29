Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North American Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.71. 673,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,944,984. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.07.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

