Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.4% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,387,000 after acquiring an additional 524,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,443 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:T traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,423,258. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.70 billion, a PE ratio of -90.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

