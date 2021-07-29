Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.62. 37,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $121.82 and a 1-year high of $262.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.