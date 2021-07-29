Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 159,559 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,559 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Silver Trust worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,317,088. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

