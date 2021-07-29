Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $8.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,736.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,703. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,538.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,001.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

