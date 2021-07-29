Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 9,031 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Boeing by 665.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,565,000 after acquiring an additional 286,589 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,383,577. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.03. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.