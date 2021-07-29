Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $728,936,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after acquiring an additional 179,622 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,687,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $89,286,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.05.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded down $24.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $610.85. The company had a trading volume of 86,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,129. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

