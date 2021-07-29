Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 13,482 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,482 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $383,627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 66,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,629. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

